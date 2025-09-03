x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
View all stories
Home > Movie News

September Releases: Big Bets and Bigger Targets

Published on September 3, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Busiest Phase for Venkatesh
image
September Releases: Big Bets and Bigger Targets
image
Bellamkonda’s Long Delayed Film Update
image
Mirai Vs Kishkindhapuri Clash: Who will Suffer?
image
Pic Talk: Disha Patani is a Hottie

September Releases: Big Bets and Bigger Targets

August ended up on a disappointing note for Telugu cinema and September is packed with several releases. Pawan Kalyan’s craziest film OG is high on expectations and the buyers have bought the film for record prices. OG is expected to open on a super strong note and it releases during the Dasara holiday season. Teja Sajja’s Mirai is a superhero film and it is made on a huge budget. The film has to fare well in theatres and it is a crucial one for everyone. Mirai releases on September 12th. Anushka’s upcoming movie Ghaati too is high on expectations and the film releases on September 5th. Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ horror drama Kishkindapuri releases on September 12th.

There are a lot of dubbing films like Madharasi, Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files: Right To Life, Bhadrakaali and Jolly LLB 3 releasing in the month of September. This month is a big bet and there are bigger targets set in Telugu cinema. Here is the chart of releases in September:

September 5th: Ghaati, Little Hearts, Madharasi (Tamil), Baaghi 4 (Hindi) and The Bengal Files: Right To Life (Hindi)

September 12th: Kishkindapuri and Mirai

September 19th: Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru, Bhadrakaali (Tamil) and Jolly LLB 3 (Hindi)

September 25th: OG

Next Busiest Phase for Venkatesh Previous Bellamkonda’s Long Delayed Film Update
else

TRENDING

image
Busiest Phase for Venkatesh
image
September Releases: Big Bets and Bigger Targets
image
Bellamkonda’s Long Delayed Film Update

Latest

image
Busiest Phase for Venkatesh
image
September Releases: Big Bets and Bigger Targets
image
Bellamkonda’s Long Delayed Film Update
image
Mirai Vs Kishkindhapuri Clash: Who will Suffer?
image
Pic Talk: Disha Patani is a Hottie

Most Read

image
Kavitha Breaks Silence: Harish Rao Conspiracy and Family Rift in BRS
image
Big Breaking: Kavitha Suspended from BRS
image
Telangana Issues G.O. to Hand Over Kaleshwaram Project Probe to CBI

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures