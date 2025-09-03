September Releases: Big Bets and Bigger Targets

August ended up on a disappointing note for Telugu cinema and September is packed with several releases. Pawan Kalyan’s craziest film OG is high on expectations and the buyers have bought the film for record prices. OG is expected to open on a super strong note and it releases during the Dasara holiday season. Teja Sajja’s Mirai is a superhero film and it is made on a huge budget. The film has to fare well in theatres and it is a crucial one for everyone. Mirai releases on September 12th. Anushka’s upcoming movie Ghaati too is high on expectations and the film releases on September 5th. Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ horror drama Kishkindapuri releases on September 12th.

There are a lot of dubbing films like Madharasi, Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files: Right To Life, Bhadrakaali and Jolly LLB 3 releasing in the month of September. This month is a big bet and there are bigger targets set in Telugu cinema. Here is the chart of releases in September:

September 5th: Ghaati, Little Hearts, Madharasi (Tamil), Baaghi 4 (Hindi) and The Bengal Files: Right To Life (Hindi)

September 12th: Kishkindapuri and Mirai

September 19th: Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru, Bhadrakaali (Tamil) and Jolly LLB 3 (Hindi)

September 25th: OG