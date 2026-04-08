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Home > Movie News

Sesh Raised The Standard With Dacoit: Siddu

Published on April 8, 2026 by nymisha

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Sesh Raised The Standard With Dacoit: Siddu

Team Dacoit hosted a grand pre-release celebration, with filmmakers, producers, and cine lovers in attendance. Adivi Sesh even gave a pleasant surprise by dancing on stage.

Siddu Jonnalagadda recalled how he and Sesh began their journeys around the same time with Guntur Talkies and Kshanam. “It’s been three years since Sesh’s last release, and he has raised the standard with this one,” he added.

Victory Venkatesh praised Supriya’s disciplined production and Sesh’s artistic growth. “From Panjaa to now, Sesh has evolved into a remarkable performer. Mrunal is pure magic on screen. Choosing to merge a heartfelt love story with intense action at this stage in their careers is truly admirable,” he said, calling the film a beautiful result of brave choices.

Sesh credited director Shaneil Deo’s vision and Supriya’s support for shaping the film. He shared how every department pushed beyond limits- from Gyaani and Ananth working sleeplessly on the score to Sujeeth’s impactful contribution to the interval sequence.

“Mrunal’s character will blow you away at the interval. She completely owns that segment,” Sesh declared. He added that Dacoit is an honest, heartfelt story made with pure passion. “You will feel our love for this film on screen.”

The movie with high expectations will be gracing the cinemas on the 10th of this month.

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