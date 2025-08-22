x
Setback for KCR and Harish Rao in Telangana High Court Over Kaleshwaram Probe Report

Published on August 22, 2025 by Sanyogita

Setback for KCR and Harish Rao in Telangana High Court Over Kaleshwaram Probe Report

In a significant development, the Telangana High Court has refused to grant interim relief to former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and former Minister T. Harish Rao in connection with the Kaleshwaram project probe. The two leaders had filed petitions seeking to stay the report submitted by the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission, which investigated alleged irregularities in the multi-crore irrigation project. However, the court made it clear that no stay would be granted at this stage.

During the hearing, the High Court questioned the state government on whether it intends to initiate action based on the report before placing it in the Assembly or only after legislative discussion. On Friday, Advocate General A. Sudarshan Reddy informed the court that the report would be tabled in the Assembly first, followed by a detailed discussion and decision-making process.

Given this clarification, the court concluded that there was no need for interim intervention, effectively denying the petitioners any immediate relief. This decision signals a political and legal setback for KCR and Harish Rao, as the Assembly discussion on the report is now expected to proceed without judicial obstruction.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had already announced that the report would be shared with all MLAs and MLCs and debated thoroughly in the legislature. The court’s refusal to stay the report clears the path for the government to move forward with its legislative process, potentially including a resolution or further action based on the commission’s findings. With the report now slated for Assembly debate, any further legal challenges may face additional hurdles.

This decision marks a pivotal moment in the unfolding Kaleshwaram controversy, giving the Revanth Reddy government room to pursue accountability while increasing political pressure on the former leadership.

