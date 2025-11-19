Seven Maoists Killed in Fresh Encounter in Maredumilli Forests

A major encounter unfolded early Wednesday in the dense Maredumilli forest region of the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, where security forces gunned down seven Maoists. All those killed are believed to be from Chhattisgarh. Among them was a top Maoist leader known as Devji, who was said to have played a key role in several operations across the Andhra–Chhattisgarh border.

The operation began at dawn when combing teams spotted a Maoist group moving through the forest. The exchange of fire lasted several minutes. Security forces confirmed that the Maoists were heavily armed. Their bodies were shifted to the Rampachodavaram area hospital for identification.

This fresh encounter came just a day after the elimination of six Maoists, including the notorious Central Committee member Hidma and his wife Hema. Police have launched intense surveillance across border districts to prevent Maoist teams from entering Andhra Pradesh through forest corridors.

Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Chief Mahesh Chandra Ladda confirmed the latest encounter. He stated that more details will be released soon. He urged the remaining Maoists to surrender and said that police are committed to ensuring there is no harm to civilians during these operations.

Ladda revealed that Maoists have recently attempted to move from Chhattisgarh and Telangana into Andhra Pradesh. In the last few days, police arrested 50 Maoists across several districts. Large quantities of weapons and explosives were also seized.

Combing operations continue in the Maredumilli region as teams search for Maoists who escaped during the gunfight. Authorities expect more breakthroughs in the coming days.