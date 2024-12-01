x
Home > Movie News

Several Telugu films in Financial Stress

Published on December 1, 2024 by nymisha

Several Telugu films in Financial Stress

There has been a drastic change in the business model of Indian cinema. Post pandemic, the digital giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix have been focused on Indian films and in regional films like Telugu. With a huge number of films in making, it is impossible for the digital platforms to buy each and every film. Hence, they became selective and their budgets weren’t revised. This is leaving the producers in stress. Young actors who have done one film per year are doing back-to-back films without breaks. This is making them pocket good remuneration but the producers are not able to sell off every film.

Now the producers of several upcoming movies have stalled the shoots. Sharwanand’s upcoming movie directed by Samajavaragamana director Ram Abbaraju is kept on hold due to financial stress. The film’s producer Anil Sunkara lost big in his previous films and he is not able to pool the money for the upcoming schedules. Hence the shoot is kept on hold and it would resume early next year. 14 Reels Plus is producing a film with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Sekhar Chandra is the director. The film is titled Tyson Naidu. The shoot was kept on hold as the budget went over the board. The production house is now focused on the crazy film Akhanda. Bellamkonda too turned busy with other films and Tyson Naidu will resume shoot next year.

Nithiin’s upcoming films Robinhood and Thammudu faced similar situations but the films are backed by top producers like Mythri and Dil Raju. Hence the shoots of these films are wrapped up. The makers are now negotiating to close the deals. The same is the case with several films and the producers of several upcoming films decided to revise the budgets or shelve some of the projects.

