Shaakuntalam gets a new release date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s mythological drama Shaakuntalam was about to release on 17th of February, but the film has been postponed for unknown reasons. Today the makers have announced the new release date. Shaakuntalam will release in all five languages (Tamil,Telugu,Malayam, Kannada and Hindi) on 14th of April. The film features Samantha in the title role and Dev Mohan will be main lead actor in the film.

Guna Sekhar’s daughter Neelima Guna is producing this film under the banner Gunaa Team works along with Dil Raju. The makers released the new release date officially through their social media pages. Shaakuntalam is based on the play Abhignana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa. Mohan Babu, Goutami, Ananya Nagall and Allu Arha will be seen playing significant roles in the movie.