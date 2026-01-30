Shah Rukh Khan gearing up for the Biggest Action with King

After delivering Pathaan and Jawan, Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is not in a rush. He commenced the shoot of King, an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand together are gearing up to present the biggest action stunt ever for the Indian audience. An action episode that costs Rs 50 crores has been shot soon and this will be the most expensive action episode made in Indian cinema. This ten-day action stunt was shot in some of the best locations of Europe.

Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan along with the lead cast will be seen in the action episode. Shah Rukh Khan personally supervised and monitored the action episode. Tight security was imposed so that the pictures and videos will not get leaked. The team recently announced that King will hit the screens during Christmas this year. The filming of King will complete by summer. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has an important role in the film.