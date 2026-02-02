Shah Rukh Khan replaces Balakrishna?

Superstar Rajinikanth is completely busy with the shoot of Jailer 2. After the super success of Jailer, the sequel plan happened and the shoot will be wrapped up soon. Nelson Dilipkumar is the director of Jailer 2. The team has approached Nandamuri Balakrishna for a crucial role in Jailer 2 but the talks were not successful. The real reasons for Balakrishna rejecting the offer was unknown.

The latest update says that the team has now approached Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for the role that was designed for Balakrishna. Rumors say that SRK will join the sets of the film next week and will shoot for his portions. Shah Rukh Khan is a big fan of Rajinikanth and there are a lot of references of Superstar in his super hit film Chennai Express. The team will make an official statement very soon. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar will be seen in other prominent roles.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 releases in August 2026. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.