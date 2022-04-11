Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey faces the heat from KGF

KGF: Chapter 2 is gearing up for a record release and the pre-release sales are exceptional from North to South. Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey is hitting the screens on the same day. Shahid Kapoor is pretty confident on the film and the team of Jersey waited for a theatrical release though Netflix offered a bomb for a direct OTT release. The advance bookings for Jersey are quite poor and it is clear that KGF: Chapter 2 will dominate the box-office. The makers of Jersey decided to push the release date considering the low ticket sales for the film.

Jersey will now hit the screens on April 22nd all over. The film is the remake of Telugu film Jersey and is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor played other important roles in this sports drama. The stage is all set for KGF: Chapter 2 in all the languages. Vijay’s Beast is the other biggie heading for release this week.