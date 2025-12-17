Shambhala generates Terrific Buzz

Veteran actor Sai Kumar’s son Aadi Sai Kumar is all set to release his next film Shambhala. The film’s teaser and trailer generated the needed anticipation and the team is promoting the film aggressively across the Telugu states. The film has generated the needed buzz and is the most awaited film for Christmas in Telugu. The film is a supernatural thriller and it is directed by Ugandhar Muni and produced by Rajasekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy.

The makers have closed the non-theatrical and the theatrical rights for fancy prices. It is heard that the makers recovered their investments and are in profits even before the release of Shambhala. Some of the top distributors like Mythri Movie Makers have acquired the theatrical rights of the film for Nizam and Usha Pictures is releasing the film in Andhra and Ceded regions. The satellite, digital and other non-theatrical deals of Shambhala are closed for decent quotes.

Right from the posters to the teaser, trailer and songs, the makers have taken special care of Shambhala. The promotional campaign too is quite impressive. Aadi Sai Kumar has kept his entire December to promote Shambhala. The first single Naa Peru Shambhala sung by Geetha Madhuri is an instant chartbuster. Sricharan Pakala scored the music. Archana Iyer, Swasika, Ravi Varma, Madhunandan, and Siva Karthik will be seen in other important roles in this supernatural thriller. Shambala releases on December 25th across the globe.