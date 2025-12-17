x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Shambhala generates Terrific Buzz

Published on December 17, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Sreeleela about AI-generated Nonsense
image
Custodial Assault Case Takes New Turn as Former CID Chief Speaks Out
image
Shambhala generates Terrific Buzz
image
Proud Moment: Rajamouli promoting James Cameron’s Film
image
Vrusshabha in Telugu on Dec 25th: GFD brings this spectacle

Shambhala generates Terrific Buzz

Veteran actor Sai Kumar’s son Aadi Sai Kumar is all set to release his next film Shambhala. The film’s teaser and trailer generated the needed anticipation and the team is promoting the film aggressively across the Telugu states. The film has generated the needed buzz and is the most awaited film for Christmas in Telugu. The film is a supernatural thriller and it is directed by Ugandhar Muni and produced by Rajasekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy.

The makers have closed the non-theatrical and the theatrical rights for fancy prices. It is heard that the makers recovered their investments and are in profits even before the release of Shambhala. Some of the top distributors like Mythri Movie Makers have acquired the theatrical rights of the film for Nizam and Usha Pictures is releasing the film in Andhra and Ceded regions. The satellite, digital and other non-theatrical deals of Shambhala are closed for decent quotes.

Right from the posters to the teaser, trailer and songs, the makers have taken special care of Shambhala. The promotional campaign too is quite impressive. Aadi Sai Kumar has kept his entire December to promote Shambhala. The first single Naa Peru Shambhala sung by Geetha Madhuri is an instant chartbuster. Sricharan Pakala scored the music. Archana Iyer, Swasika, Ravi Varma, Madhunandan, and Siva Karthik will be seen in other important roles in this supernatural thriller. Shambala releases on December 25th across the globe.

Next Custodial Assault Case Takes New Turn as Former CID Chief Speaks Out Previous Proud Moment: Rajamouli promoting James Cameron’s Film
else

TRENDING

image
Sreeleela about AI-generated Nonsense
image
Shambhala generates Terrific Buzz
image
Proud Moment: Rajamouli promoting James Cameron’s Film

Latest

image
Sreeleela about AI-generated Nonsense
image
Custodial Assault Case Takes New Turn as Former CID Chief Speaks Out
image
Shambhala generates Terrific Buzz
image
Proud Moment: Rajamouli promoting James Cameron’s Film
image
Vrusshabha in Telugu on Dec 25th: GFD brings this spectacle

Most Read

image
Custodial Assault Case Takes New Turn as Former CID Chief Speaks Out
image
Luxury Hospitality Giants Pitch Plans to Transform Rushikonda Buildings into Global Tourism Landmark
image
Editorial Review: Pawan Kalyan’s 2025 as Deputy Chief Minister: A Year in Motion

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics