Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Home > Movie News > Shankar and Ranveer Singh’s Film Shelved

Shankar and Ranveer Singh’s Film Shelved

Published on July 2, 2024 by ratnasri

Shankar and Ranveer Singh’s Film Shelved

Top director Shankar is completely focused on Indian 2 and the film is slated for July release. Shankar also has to complete the shoot of Ram Charan’s Game Changer and the release date is yet to be announced. Shankar also has to complete the post-production work of Indian 3 and the filming has been completed. Shankar is currently promoting Indian 2 and he revealed about the film with Ranveer Singh that was announced years ago. Shankar revealed that the film is now shelved but he is in talks with Ranveer Singh for a bigger film instead of a remake like Anniyan.

“We actually had plans to remake Anniyan in Hindi with Ranveer Singh. But we have changed our plans after considering the bigger films in Indian languages. Our producers asked me to do a bigger film than Anniyan and the talks are going on. I will take a call after the release of Indian 2, Game Changer and Indian 3” told Shankar. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is done with Singham Again and the film releases this year. He is on a break and is preparing for the shoot of Don 3 directed by Farhan Akhtar. Kiara Advani is the leading lady in this actioner.

