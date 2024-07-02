Shankar and Ranveer Singh’s Film Shelved

Spread the love

Top director Shankar is completely focused on Indian 2 and the film is slated for July release. Shankar also has to complete the shoot of Ram Charan’s Game Changer and the release date is yet to be announced. Shankar also has to complete the post-production work of Indian 3 and the filming has been completed. Shankar is currently promoting Indian 2 and he revealed about the film with Ranveer Singh that was announced years ago. Shankar revealed that the film is now shelved but he is in talks with Ranveer Singh for a bigger film instead of a remake like Anniyan.

“We actually had plans to remake Anniyan in Hindi with Ranveer Singh. But we have changed our plans after considering the bigger films in Indian languages. Our producers asked me to do a bigger film than Anniyan and the talks are going on. I will take a call after the release of Indian 2, Game Changer and Indian 3” told Shankar. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is done with Singham Again and the film releases this year. He is on a break and is preparing for the shoot of Don 3 directed by Farhan Akhtar. Kiara Advani is the leading lady in this actioner.