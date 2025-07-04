x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Shankar continues to stay Tightlipped

Published on July 4, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Thammudu Movie Review
image
Shankar continues to stay Tightlipped
image
Samantha about her Health Issues
image
Exclusive: New Release Date of Megastar’s Vishwambara
image
When will Prabhas join Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit?

Shankar continues to stay Tightlipped

Top director Shankar has been facing the heat after he delivered two disasters: Indian 2 and Game Changer. Game Changer debacle has been a frequent point of discussion in Tollywood circles and Shankar is blamed completely. The core time of Ram Charan is wasted after a pan-Indian success like RRR. Game Changer producer Dil Raju announced that he lost big money because of the film. Shankar is not seen in filmy circles in the recent months and he is tightlipped.

There are no updates about Indian 3 which is in post-production phase. Even Kamal Haasan delivered a massive debacle like Thug Life recently and the business circles are not much interested in Indian 3. Lyca Productions has to bail out the film soon. Shankar is criticised badly and no star hero is ready to work with this top director. Shankar has to take a long break and step out with an engaging film if he wishes to stand in the race. Else, he would be vanished.

Next Thammudu Movie Review Previous Samantha about her Health Issues
else

TRENDING

image
Shankar continues to stay Tightlipped
image
Samantha about her Health Issues
image
Exclusive: New Release Date of Megastar’s Vishwambara

Latest

image
Thammudu Movie Review
image
Shankar continues to stay Tightlipped
image
Samantha about her Health Issues
image
Exclusive: New Release Date of Megastar’s Vishwambara
image
When will Prabhas join Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit?

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy inaugurates Malabar Gold’s manufacturing unit in Hyd
image
Warangal Politics Heat Up as Konda Family Faces Backlash
image
YSRCP Liquor Scam: SIT Confirms Chevireddy’s Key Role

Related Articles

Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event