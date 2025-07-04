Shankar continues to stay Tightlipped

Top director Shankar has been facing the heat after he delivered two disasters: Indian 2 and Game Changer. Game Changer debacle has been a frequent point of discussion in Tollywood circles and Shankar is blamed completely. The core time of Ram Charan is wasted after a pan-Indian success like RRR. Game Changer producer Dil Raju announced that he lost big money because of the film. Shankar is not seen in filmy circles in the recent months and he is tightlipped.

There are no updates about Indian 3 which is in post-production phase. Even Kamal Haasan delivered a massive debacle like Thug Life recently and the business circles are not much interested in Indian 3. Lyca Productions has to bail out the film soon. Shankar is criticised badly and no star hero is ready to work with this top director. Shankar has to take a long break and step out with an engaging film if he wishes to stand in the race. Else, he would be vanished.