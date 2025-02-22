x
Shankar Deeply Disheartened with ED’s Attachments

Shankar Deeply Disheartened with ED's Attachments
Tight Security Measures for AP Assembly Sessions
Sandeep Vanga'a strict Instructions for Prabhas
When will SS Rajamouli make it Official?
KTR's insensitive behaviour over SLBC tunnel collapse

Shankar Deeply Disheartened with ED’s Attachments

Top Tamil director Shankar has found himself in trouble with the Enforcement Directorate because of a copyright issue related to his movie Enthiran (Robo). Reports say that the authorities seized about 10 crore rupees worth of his assets as part of an investigation under money laundering laws. Shankar has now responded to these actions. News reports say he is very upset by the ED’s actions, especially since he believes there was no copyright problem to begin with. He calls the accusations false, stating that the ED in Chennai has temporarily taken control of three of his properties because of untrue claims that he stole ideas for the film Robo.

He also said that he has not been officially told by the ED about the seizure of his properties and only knows what he has seen in the news. Shankar believes this is an improper use of the law. He wants them to stop working on the case. He said, “I hope they will check what they did and stop the case. If they don’t, I will have to fight the order.” The copyright case against the movie maker started with a complaint in 2011 by writer Aurur Tamilnadan. He said that the movie with Rajinikanth was similar to his story called Jiguba. He claimed Shankar broke copyright rules. After looking into it, officials found the stories were very alike in the characters, main ideas, and how the story played out.

Previous Tight Security Measures for AP Assembly Sessions
Shankar Deeply Disheartened with ED's Attachments
Sandeep Vanga'a strict Instructions for Prabhas
When will SS Rajamouli make it Official?

Shankar Deeply Disheartened with ED's Attachments
Tight Security Measures for AP Assembly Sessions
Sandeep Vanga'a strict Instructions for Prabhas
When will SS Rajamouli make it Official?
KTR's insensitive behaviour over SLBC tunnel collapse

Tight Security Measures for AP Assembly Sessions
KTR's insensitive behaviour over SLBC tunnel collapse
Caste Census Should Be Included in National Census: CM Revanth Reddy

