Shankar threatens of Legal Action

Top director Shankar holds the rights of the iconic Tamil novel Nava Yuga Nayagan Vel Paari and he has been in plans to make a film based on the novel. His recent social media post has created confusion along with a sensation. He said that he is disturbed to see the key scenes from Nava Yuga Nayagan Vel Paari used in many films without his permission. He threatened to initiate legal action.

“Attention to all ! As the copyright holder of Su. Venkatesan’s iconic Tamil novel “Veera Yuga Nayagan Vel Paari”, I’m disturbed to see key scenes being ripped off & used without permission in many movies. Really upset to see important key scene from the novel in a recent movie trailer. Kindly refrain from using the scenes from the novel in movies, web series and any medium, Respect creators’ rights! Refrain from Unauthorized adaptations of scenes, Refrain from infringement or face legal action! #VeeraYugaNayaganVelPaari #CopyrightProtection #FilmEthics @SuVe4Madurai” posted Shankar on his official social media page.

Shankar hasn’t made a claim against any director or a specific film but he mentioned that he was upset to see some of the escenes in a recent movie trailer. We have to wait for some more time to know about the next move of Shankar.