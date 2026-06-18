Shankar’s Son all set for Debut

Director Shankar’s son, Arjith Shankar is swapping behind-the-scenes plans for the spotlight, officially making his acting debut. Turns out, he initially headed to the US to study filmmaking but worked hard, wrapping up training at the National School of Drama to face the camera instead. The untitled project just launched with a formal pooja in Chennai. Director Ashok, a former associate of hitmaker Atlee is directing this film while Krithi Shetty steps in as the female lead. Passion Studios is bankrolling the film, and the shoot is happening at a brisk pace.

Jason Sanjay (Thalapathy Vijay’s son) made a surprise appearance at the launch to surprise his close friend Arjith. There is a big responsibility that lies on Arjith to prove himself. Shankar is currently in a struggling phase and is trying hard to make his comeback. His next outing Indian 3 is on hold and there are rumors that he would direct a quick film on a strict budget.