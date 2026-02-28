Sharada Peetham Land vs Water Project: BRS and BJP Target Revanth Govt

A political confrontation has intensified over the state government’s decision to allocate land belonging to the Visakha Sharada Peetham at Kokapet for a major drinking water infrastructure project, with BRS and BJP leaders accusing the Congress government of selectively targeting a Hindu religious institution.

In 2019, during the government led by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, two acres in Survey No. 240 were allotted to Visakha Sharada Peetham with Cabinet approval. Peetham paid ₹1.05 crore to the government, completed registration, and secured HMDA permissions after paying ₹23 lakh. The premises now include the Rajashyamala temple, a goshala, a Veda pathashala and annadanam facilities, with daily rituals being conducted for several years.

BRS: “Legally Allotted Land Being Targeted”

Senior BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao on Friday alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was attempting to demolish the Rajashyamala temple complex under the pretext of public works. He rushed to the site in Neopolis after revenue and police officials reportedly visited the premises late at night, asking authorities to vacate.

Addressing the media at the temple, Harish Rao claimed that around 17 acres of land in the adjoining survey numbers had been handed over to Bhagyalakshmi Mines and Minerals, which he alleged was connected to the Chief Minister’s son-in-law and close family members. He said that though only 10 acres were allegedly permitted, nearly 17 acres were under occupation.

He further claimed that despite HMDA norms prohibiting mining activity within one kilometre of the Outer Ring Road, the land was handed over for mining operations to the son-in-law of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Harish Rao named Ramesh Reddy, Deepak Reddy and Kaushik Reddy as being behind Bhagyalakshmi Minerals and Mining and the crusher units operating in the area. He alleged that they were relatives of the Chief Minister and were benefiting from the land allotment.

“Is the 17 acres given to your relatives not suitable for constructing water facilities? Why target the two acres of Sharada Peetham?” Harish Rao questioned, accusing the government of selective action.

Citing information obtained under the Right to Information Act, he alleged that crusher units and ready-mix concrete plants were operating in the area in violation of norms, including restrictions on such units within one kilometre of the Outer Ring Road.

Bandi Sanjay: “Selective Action, What About Waqf Lands?”

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar also weighed in, sharply criticising the Congress government.

He described the state as a “demolition-driven administration,” alleging that houses of the poor and now temples were being targeted. Raising the Waqf angle, he questioned why authorities were not acting against alleged encroachments on Waqf Board lands but were moving against the Sharada Peetham land.

He contrasted the Centre’s housing initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with what he termed an excessive focus on demolitions in Telangana, and urged the state government to withdraw the move.

Government: Land Needed for Critical Water Infrastructure

In an official statement, the government clarified that the land forms part of a 3.95-acre requirement identified by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) for key components of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project (Phase II & III).

Officials said that rapid urbanisation and high-rise construction in the Neopolis and Kokapet belt have significantly increased water demand. The proposed works include a 22.5 ML Master Balancing Reservoir, two Elevated Level Service Reservoirs (ELSRs), chlorination facilities and maintenance units.

According to the government, the Board currently has 8.75 acres at Khanapur, which is insufficient for the full scope of the project. The site in question lies at an elevation of approximately +592 metres, allowing gravity-based supply to Neopolis, Kokapet and parts of the Old City, Sheikhpet, Red Hills and Mehdipatnam, reducing pumping costs and saving electricity.

The government stated that alternative land has been allotted to the Sharada Peetham in Shamshabad (Survey No. 725 in an HMDA layout) as compensation.