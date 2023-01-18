Sharmila attacks KCR for choosing Khammam as venue for BRS meeting

YSR Telangana Party chief Y.S. Sharmila on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his BRS, for choosing the much-neglected Khammam district for the party’s national-level meeting.

In a letter to KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly called, she listed out what she called his false promises, lies and other failures affecting the united Khammam district.

Sharmila said that KCR did not have any moral ground to choose the district as the venue.

“It is very clear that, having failed Khammam on every front in last nine years, KCR suddenly woke up to project yet another dishonest impression that he cares for and respects the district. But the people of Telangana are very well aware of this perpetual peddling of lies by him. He has to ask himself if he has the moral right to sound his BRS war cry from a district that bore the brunt of his stepmotherly attention,” she said.

Sharmila stated that Khammam was famed for its political and cultural consciousness and this was the reason why erstwhile TRS received a royal drubbing in the previous elections there.

“It is your utter disregard that pushed Khammam into more despair and regression. The result – incomplete irrigation projects, apathy towards spiritual and religious abodes, and uncanny recklessness in dealing with floods, the list is long enough to kill the potential of the united district,” she added.

She presented a list of 10 prominent instances of KCR’s failures towards the district. “On behalf of the people of Khammam, we, the YSR Telangana Party demand that you address these concerns before you begin your march towards the meeting,” she demanded.

She wanted to know why KCR didn’t wage a prolonged war against the merger of seven mandals with Andhra Pradesh. “Why doesn’t your government take up seriously the issue of the five villages near Bhadrachalam that are desperate to get merged back into Telangana for administrative convenience,” she asked.

The YSRTP leader sought to know why even after seven years and lots of announcements and hype, the Sitarama Project not yet completed.

“Way back in April 2016, KCR announced that Bhadrachalam temple would be developed with Rs 100 crores. Seven years and why is the sacred abode neglected,” she asked.

“Why were there no repairs to sluices and why was there such a terrible and inhuman apathy towards flood relief and compensation, last year that saw deadly floods wreak havoc in the district?”

She also asked about Rs 1,000 crore promised for Bhadrachalam protection.