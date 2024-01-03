Sharmila meets Jagan, invites him for her son’s wedding

Spread the love

YSRTP president Y S Sharmila arrived in Vijayawada on Wednesday. She moved to Tadepalli and met the Chief Minister and her brother Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office. She invited the chief minister to the wedding of her son.

Meanwhile, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy accompanied Sharmila. Though he started his vehicle along with Sharmila, he could not reach the Tadepalli camp office on time due to traffic. The security personnel did not allow him into the camp office initially. However, with a phone call from the CMO, the security personnel allowed his vehicle.

Later, speaking to media persons, Ramakrishna Reddy said that he would join the Congress Party shortly. He said that Sharmila would be joining the party on January 4 and he would join a little later. He said that he would work for the party as decided by the party leadership.

He said he is not aware of those who are also joining the Congress along with Sharmila. He further said that he is unaware of the names but would go with Sharmila and follow her leadership in the party.

On criticising Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, while being in the Congress, Ramakrishna Reddy said that he would follow the guidelines issued by the Congress leaders. Everything is acceptable in politics, he said and added that if he would have to criticise Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress government, he would accept whatever the Congress leadership tells him.

However, he sounded that he would not go hard in criticising Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress government. He would let the criticism be soft as he had been associated with Jagan Mohan Reddy and the party for several years and had been a staunch loyalist of Jagan Mohan Reddy.