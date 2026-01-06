Sharmila Questions Chandrababu as Job Calendar Promise Remains Unfulfilled

The Andhra Pradesh government is facing sharp criticism over its failure to deliver on a key pre-election promise. State Congress president Y. S. Sharmila has accused the ruling coalition of betraying unemployed youth by not releasing the much-promised job calendar even after two years in power.

Addressing the issue, Sharmila said the coalition’s governance looks impressive only on paper. When it comes to implementation, she alleged, it has turned into a complete deception. She pointed out that every January comes and goes and calendars keep changing, but the job calendar promised from the first of the month remains missing.

Sharmila recalled that the government had publicly claimed its commitment could be recorded and verified later. According to her, that promise has now lost all meaning. She said hopes were raised in the name of jobs and millions of votes were secured from unemployed youth. Yet even in the second year of governance, there has been no serious discussion or action on the job calendar.

Taking a sharp swipe, she compared the present situation with the past. She said the previous YSR Congress government spent five years offering empty assurances. The current coalition, she remarked, has gone a step further by making even bigger and more misleading promises. What was once false hope, she said, has now become outright mockery.

Questioning Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Sharmila asked where the assured job calendar scheduled from January 1, 2025, had gone. She also demanded clarity on why two job calendars were promised in two years but not a single one has been delivered. Apart from vague assurances, she said, there is still no clear recruitment schedule.

Calling it a “joke calendar” rather than a job calendar, Sharmila said it represents a betrayal of unemployed youth across the state. She noted that nearly five million young people are waiting anxiously for clarity. Many of them, she added, are spending large sums on coaching by selling assets and are living with constant stress over whether jobs will ever materialize.

Sharmila stated that estimates suggest more than two lakh vacancies exist across various government departments. She demanded that the government immediately release a comprehensive job calendar covering all these posts. She also reminded the coalition of its election slogan that promised jobs once it came to power.

Standing firmly with the unemployed youth of Andhra Pradesh, Sharmila said the Congress will continue to demand accountability. She insisted that the government must honor its word and deliver real opportunities instead of delaying tactics and empty promises.