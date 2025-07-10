x
Sharmila Shifts Gears: Alleges Nexus Between NDA Govt and YSRCP in Betraying Farmers

Published on July 10, 2025 by swathy

Sharmila Shifts Gears: Alleges Nexus Between NDA Govt and YSRCP in Betraying Farmers

AP Congress President Y.S. Sharmila seems to have taken a new political route. Prior to the elections, she had launched sharp attacks and leveled serious allegations against her brother Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP. But now, her tone has shifted.

Sharmila is now accusing both the newly elected NDA alliance government and the defeated YSRCP of deceiving the people together. She alleged that despite the apparent political rivalry, there’s a behind-the-scenes understanding between the two.

The AP Congress Chief, who had once dubbed Jagan as Prime Minister Modi’s “adopted son,” now claims that the alliance government is covertly supporting Jagan’s movements and tours in the state, while publicly putting on a show of opposition. Sharmila also lashed out at the ruling coalition for pretending to work for farmers, while allegedly continuing the anti-farmer policies of the past regime.

Targeting both the ruling alliance and the YSRCP, Sharmila said they have joined hands in betraying farmers. She particularly highlighted the plight of Totapuri mango farmers, who are struggling to get fair prices for their yeild. Instead of addressing their grievances, both political camps are busy staging political theatrics, she said in a scathing post on social media.

