Sharwa and Sree Vishnu scenes will bring house down – Anil Sunkara

Charming Star Sharwanand, Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya are playing leading roles in the film, Nari Nari Naduma Murari. Anil Sunkara is producing the film and it has been confirmed for a grand released on 14th January at 5:49 PM. The film is directed by Samajavaragamana fame Ram Abbaraju.

Speaking to the media, Anil Sunkara emphasized that the film is a perfect fit for the Sankranti season, designed to keep the audience laughing from start to finish. He stated that they wanted a relatable hero to play a cameo and Sree Vishnu loved the part. He called it as a character that will be highlight for the film.

Further, he stated that when he heard the script, he liked it and took care of the final output. He stated that if the script is good and film is able to match it on screen, then it is a perfect entertainer. Anil Sunkara praised professionality of Sharwanand for supporting his team in every way in production of the film.

He stated that every film for Sankranti can be a hit and the festival has that potential. He stated that they are not looking at the release as a competition but perfect timing for their film. He clearly stated tht movie will strike a great chord with all sections of audiences in a big way.