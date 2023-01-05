Sharwanand all set to tie the Knot

By
Telugu360
-
0

Sharwanand is one of the most eligible bachelors in Telugu cinema. The actor comes from a rich family from Vijayawada and he has been acting in Telugu films from the past two decades. Sharwanand is in love with a Telugu NRI girl who settled in USA. The duo is all set to tie the knot very soon. Their parents are finalizing the dates. Sharwanand has been struggling for a right hit from the past few years. The actor took a long break and lost huge weight recently. His slim and stylish looks impressed everyone.

Sharwanand’s announced film with Krishna Chaitanya commenced shoot and it was shelved due to unknown reasons. The actor is now in talks with Sriram Aditya for a film and an official announcement is expected soon. Sharwanand will soon make an official announcement about his wedding which will take place this year.

