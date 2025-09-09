Sharwanand announces OMI

Young and talented Tollywood actor Sharwanand has announced ‘OMI’, a film production house that is floated to introduce new talent and produce films. He floated Omi through the hands of senior politician Venkaiah Naidu and posted a note along with the pictures.

“Today marks the beginning of a new journey with Omi. This is not just the launch of a brand, but the start of a vision one that looks toward the future and the generations yet to come. With Omi, I begin this chapter with sincerity, good intentions and a deep sense of responsibility. Omi is more than a company; it is a vision that nurtures creativity, sustainability, and unity. It is about creating content that inspires, products that are 100 percent natural and stories that have never been told before. Omi is built to bring together artists and creative minds from across the globe to give voice to what has been unheard and to shape narratives that reflect truth and harmony.

Beyond films and productions, Omi will also explore health, sustainability, and natural living always grounded in authenticity and purpose. At its heart, Omi is also a reminder: a promise to live with sincerity, love, and responsibility. It is a commitment to contribute to a world filled with more harmony, more hope, and more care for the generations ahead. This is my Vision, this is my Responsibility. This is Omi” told the statement of Sharwanand.