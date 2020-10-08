Sharwanand back to the sets of Sreekaram

Young actor Sharwanand tasted a series of flops and the actor is focused on his next project titled Sreekaram. The village-based entertainer is directed by Kishore Reddy and is in last leg of the shoot. The shoot of Sreekaram resumed today and Sharwanand will complete the pending portions before the end of this month. The makers are yet to take the final call on the release date once the entire shoot gets completed.

Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and Sharwanand plays a farmer in Sreekaram. Most of the portions of the film’s shoot took place in and around Tirupathi. 14 Reels Plus are the producers and the film will hit the screens soon.