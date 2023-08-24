Sharwanand puts his next on Hold?

Young actor Sharwanand is waiting for the right film to make his comeback. He shelved Krishna Chaitanya’s mass film and signed a film directed by Sriram Aditya. The shoot of the film is happening in London. As per the update, Sharwanand is unhappy with the work of Sriram Aditya. The shoot of the film is currently kept on hold. This is the second time, the team flew to London for the shoot. Baby On Board is the considered title.

Krithi Shetty is the heroine and People Media Factory are the producers of Baby On Board. Two new schedules are planned in Austria and Scotland. The makers are in talks with Sharwanand to sort out the issues at the earliest. The film may hit the screens next year.