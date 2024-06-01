Sharwanand – Sampath Nandi – People Media Factory

Young actor Sharwanand sounded super confident on Maname and the film is slated for June 7th release. The actor lost enough weight and he looks super handsome in the trailer. Sharwanand has signed two new films and the latest update says that he has one more film lined up. Sampath Nandi has penned an out-and-out mass entertainer and narrated it to Sai Dharam Tej. The project got shelved after completing the pre-production formalities. After narrating it to several heroes, Sampathi Nandi got the nod from Sharwanand. The young actor responded on a positive note and People Media Factory will bankroll this prestigious project.

People Media Factory is also producing Maname which is the costliest film made in the actor’s career. Sharwanand recently commenced the shoot of his 36th film directed by Abhilash Reddy. UV Creations are the producers of this sports drama. Ghibran scores the music. Sharwanand is also in talks for a comic entertainer to be directed by Samajavaragamana fame Ram Abbaraju. The shooting formalities of this film starts very soon. Sharwanand and Sampath Nandi film will roll next year.