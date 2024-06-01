x
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Home > Movie News

Sharwanand – Sampath Nandi – People Media Factory

Young actor Sharwanand sounded super confident on Maname and the film is slated for June 7th release. The actor lost enough weight and he looks super handsome in the trailer. Sharwanand has signed two new films and the latest update says that he has one more film lined up. Sampath Nandi has penned an out-and-out mass entertainer and narrated it to Sai Dharam Tej. The project got shelved after completing the pre-production formalities. After narrating it to several heroes, Sampathi Nandi got the nod from Sharwanand. The young actor responded on a positive note and People Media Factory will bankroll this prestigious project.

People Media Factory is also producing Maname which is the costliest film made in the actor’s career. Sharwanand recently commenced the shoot of his 36th film directed by Abhilash Reddy. UV Creations are the producers of this sports drama. Ghibran scores the music. Sharwanand is also in talks for a comic entertainer to be directed by Samajavaragamana fame Ram Abbaraju. The shooting formalities of this film starts very soon. Sharwanand and Sampath Nandi film will roll next year.

