Sharwanand shines bright at Telangana Gaddar Awards

Published on May 30, 2025 by swathy

Sharwanand shines bright at Telangana Gaddar Awards
Rajya Sabha Seat, Kannada Storm: Kamal Haasan's Political Drama
Photos : Bhairavam Success Meet
Chandrababu Urges Industrialists to Invest in Andhra Pradesh at CII Summit in Delhi
Video : Bhairavam Movie Review Analysis

Sharwanand shines bright at Telangana Gaddar Awards

Charming Star Sharwanand made a name for himself as a trustworthy performer. Directors and writers can think of any difficult scene or emotion with him at the helm. His conviction to play a character true to the bone is amazing. Now, his films Run Raja Run and Shatamanam Bhavati have won Best Feature Film awards for 2014 and 2017, respectively, at inaugural Telangana Government’s Gaddar Awards.

Interestingly, Run Raja Run is a screwball comedy with Sharwa playing a complete comic character and pulling off an imaginative heist. On the other hand, Shatamanam Bhavati is about family emotions and Sharwanand played a rural person with many responsibilities on his shoulders.

Showcasing stark contrast in both the characters he won hearts of Telugu people and now, he is being rewarded for his trust in the strong content. Already, the actor has won two Nandi Awards for Gamyam and Prasthanam, in gritty and serious characters and with these two, he took his tally to 4 Telugu State awards in his kitty.

Sharwanand is ready to take everyone by even bigger surprises with his upcoming films and the actor is working hard with rigorous and rejuvenated energies after these two State triumphs. Congratulations to the actor and we are eager to watch more.

Sharwanand shines bright at Telangana Gaddar Awards
Will Hari Hara Veera Mallu get a Ticket Hike?
Thug Life Controversy: Kamal Haasan says no Apology

Sharwanand shines bright at Telangana Gaddar Awards
Rajya Sabha Seat, Kannada Storm: Kamal Haasan's Political Drama
Photos : Bhairavam Success Meet
Chandrababu Urges Industrialists to Invest in Andhra Pradesh at CII Summit in Delhi
Video : Bhairavam Movie Review Analysis

Rajya Sabha Seat, Kannada Storm: Kamal Haasan's Political Drama
Chandrababu Urges Industrialists to Invest in Andhra Pradesh at CII Summit in Delhi
Murali Mohan's sensible advice to AP and Telangana Govts

