Home > Movie News

Sharwanand to Resume his Next

Published on October 6, 2025 by swathy

Sharwanand to Resume his Next

Sharwanand signs a new Film

Sharwanand and Sampath Nandi have teamed up for Bhogi, a mass entertainer and the film was launched early this year. Two crucial schedules of the film are completed during the first half of this year and the makers have spent a lot of money on a set in which the major portions will be shot. The film’s shoot was delayed due to various reasons and the shoot resumes this week. Sharwanand has allocated dates for the film and he will join the sets of the film very soon.

Sharwanand has allocated bulk dates for the project and the shoot will be completed before the end of January 2026. The makers are aiming a summer 2026 release for the film. Aashika Ranganath and Ketika Sharma are the leading ladies in this mass entertainer. KK Radha Mohan is the producer and Bhogi releases in summer 2026. Sharwanand is expected to complete Ram Abbaraju’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari and the film releases in January 2026. He will also complete Abhilash’s sports drama soon this year.

