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Home > Movie News

Sharwanand’s Bhogi: Netflix Deal Sealed ?

Published on March 25, 2026 by sankar

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Sharwanand’s Bhogi: Netflix Deal Sealed ?

Young actor Sharwanand bounced back with Nari Nari Naduma Murari which was released during Sankranthi. His upcoming film Biker is high on expectations and the trailer left everyone amazed because of the high technical standards. The film releases on April 3rd in theatres and all the deals for the film are closed. Sharwanand is currently shooting for a mass entertainer titled Bhogi. Sampath Nandi is the director and the shoot of the film is happening currently.

Top digital giant Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights of all languages for a fancy price. When the digital platforms are quite selective and strict in acquiring the rights, the team of Bhogi have sealed the deal in advance even before the teaser or the trailer is out. The makers are planning to release Bhogi during Dasara this year. KK Radha Mohan is the producer of Bhogi and Anupama Parameswaran, Dimple Hayathi are the heroines.

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