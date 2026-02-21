Sharwanand’s Biker: Banger Business Done

Sharwanand has been struggling for form. He lost weight, gained his charm and his Sankranthi outing Nari Nari Naduma Murari ended up as a successful film. Sharwanand’s performance is the major USP and the film is a refreshing one. His next film Biker is pushed for summer release and the makers have closed all the deals. The entire non-theatrical deals are closed for around Rs 35 crores. Dil Raju has acquired the theatrical rights for a fancy price.

Though the film is delayed, UV Creations will be recovering their investment before the release because of the closed deals. Biker has to do well in theatres to recover the investments of Dil Raju. Netflix has acquired the digital rights for a price of Rs 27 crores which is decent for a Sharwanand’s film. The actor is currently shooting for Sampath Nandi’s Bhogi and he will soon kick-start Srinu Vaitla’s entertainer. Bhogi releases later this year and Srinu Vaitla’s film is aimed for Sankranthi 2027 release.