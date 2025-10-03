Sharwanand’s Film moves to Gopichand?

Talented actor Sharwanand is in a struggling phase. A couple of his films are nearing completion and are delayed for release due to various reasons. Sharwanand has signed a mass entertainer to be directed by Sampath Nandi and the film also completed two schedules. The film is titled Bhogi and it is kept on hold from the past three months due to undisclosed reasons. The latest news we hear says that Sampath Nandi has approached Gopichand with the same script and the discussions are currently going on.

An announcement will be made soon if things get finalized. KK Radha Mohan is the producer of Bhogi. Gopichand and Sampath Nandi have earlier worked for films like Gowtham Nanda and Seetimaar. This would be their third combination if the film is finalized. Sharwanand is busy completing Naari Naari Naduma Murari directed by Ram Abbaraju and an untitled sports drama directed by Abhilash. Both these projects will release next year.