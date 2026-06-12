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Home > Movie News

Sharwa’s Bhogi commences high-octane climax shoot

Published on June 12, 2026 by swathy

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Sharwa’s Bhogi commences high-octane climax shoot

Sharwa steps into a bold new avatar for the ambitious pan-India period action spectacle, Bhogi. This prestigious project marks his highly anticipated first collaboration with mass maverick director Sampath Nandi, a combination that is already generating strong buzz. Produced by KK Radhamohan, the film is being mounted on a grand canvas.

The initial glimpse into the world of Bhogi through its first-look and birthday posters sparked immediate traction. Fans and trade circles alike appreciated the rugged tone and expansive vision promised by the makers. Adding to the excitement, the first look of lead actress Anupama Parameswaran, presented in a beautiful rustic village belle avatar, also received a superb response. Co-starring Dimple Hayathi, the film is set against the backdrop of the early 1960s in a fictional village straddling the Telangana–Maharashtra border.

The team is currently busy shooting a high-voltage emotional action climax on a massive set specially erected by art director Kiran Kumar Manne. This crucial sequence is being designed and choreographed by stunt master Dilip Subbarayan in a never-before-seen style. To ensure a gripping theatrical experience, the lead actor will be pushing his limits, performing intense, high-risk stunt work. The schedule is planned for 20 days to completely wrap up this pivotal stretch.

Slated for a massive pan-India release on August 28, Bhogi is preparing to arrive as a festive big-screen experience timed perfectly with Raksha Bandhan. Blending raw emotion with large-scale conflict, the film will be one of the most gritty cinematic experiences for India Cinema.

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