Sharwa’s Biker Gets A Power Boost From Prabhas

Charming Star Sharwa’s sports and family drama Biker is already racing ahead with strong buzz, and the makers have now added more fuel to the excitement with a special promotional video featuring Prabhas.

The video cleverly begins with Prabhas’ social media post praising the trailer, before shifting to a stylish sequence featuring a rider walking towards a covered bike. The suspense peaks when the rider removes his helmet to reveal Prabhas, instantly giving the high.

Prabhas then unveils a sleek white cruiser bike and signs off with his trademark style, perfectly matching the film’s high-energy vibe. His presence gives the campaign a huge lift and is expected to draw even more attention towards the film.

The makers have also announced that bookings for the movie will open on April 1st. Meanwhile, the Abhilash Reddy directed film is gearing up for grand paid premieres on April 2nd in premium formats, ahead of its theatrical release on April 3rd.