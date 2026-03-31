Sharwa’s Biker Paid Premieres to deliver unmatched visual experience

Charming Star Sharwanand is known for his unique selection of scripts in diverse genres that provide wholesome entertainment to everyone. His upcoming film, Biker, being first of its kind motorcross racer film in Indian Cinema, the makers have went all out to achieve incredible technical and visual brilliance. Showcasing the same, they have decided to give an early treat with paid premieres.

Yes, movie lovers in the Telugu states are in for an early treat as the much-awaited film Biker prepares for special paid premieres on April 2nd, a day prior to its official grand release on April 3rd. The film promises an adrenaline-pumping ride, largely due to the fact that the entire team has worked hard to achieve the highest quality technical standards and visual brilliance.

At the center of this ambitious project is Sharwanand, who has stunned everyone with his efforts to reduce 23 kilos, over the last two years. His intense transformation, absolute dedication, and constant penchant to bring something unique have created a great impression on audiences to watch the film in theatres. Audiences are genuinely excited to witness his hard work and high-octane stunts translate onto the big screen.

Equally commendable is the vision operating behind the scenes. The passion of producers’ UV Creations to deliver the film in the best possible formats across big screens, showcasing their deep respect for the audience’s viewing experience. They went all out to bring vision of director Abhilash Reddy on big screen visually with enhanced real-time FX and SFX. The sound design and visual quality in these premium screens would be nothing less than Hollywood movie experience and makers have proved it with trailer screening, itself. The response for the screening was phenomenal and hence, they have decided to go for paid premieres in premium screens before general release.