x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sharwa’s Biker sustains great momentum in second week

Published on April 12, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Sesh’s Dacoit Day 2: Solid Hold
image
Sharwa’s Biker sustains great momentum in second week
image
LIK is a Big Shock for Pradeep Ranganathan
image
Legendary Singer Hospitalized
image
KKR Kamsahamnida Song: Varun Tej Rocks with his charm

Sharwa’s Biker sustains great momentum in second week

Sharwanand is enjoying a highly successful theatrical run with his latest release, Biker, which is holding its ground beautifully in its second week. Co-starring Malavika Nair, Rajasekhar and backed by the prestigious UV Creations, in the direction of Abhilash Reddy, the film has managed to sustain a very solid run at the ticket windows.

The strong hold at the box office proves that the engaging narrative has struck the right chord with the masses, making it a reliable choice for family audiences and youth alike. The unwavering public interest is perfectly reflected in the film’s latest online booking trends.

Over the last 24 hours, Biker has impressively sold 13.94K tickets on BookMyShow, which is a fantastic achievement for a film currently in its second week of release. This steady stream of ticket sales highlights the glowing word of mouth that continues to drive footfalls to both single screens and multiplexes. With such a commanding performance and consistent audience support, the film is firmly establishing itself as a clean commercial success for everyone involved.

Next Sesh’s Dacoit Day 2: Solid Hold Previous LIK is a Big Shock for Pradeep Ranganathan
else

TRENDING

image
Sesh’s Dacoit Day 2: Solid Hold
image
Sharwa’s Biker sustains great momentum in second week
image
LIK is a Big Shock for Pradeep Ranganathan

Latest

image
Sesh’s Dacoit Day 2: Solid Hold
image
Sharwa’s Biker sustains great momentum in second week
image
LIK is a Big Shock for Pradeep Ranganathan
image
Legendary Singer Hospitalized
image
KKR Kamsahamnida Song: Varun Tej Rocks with his charm

Most Read

image
Sai Reddy Chooses a New Path, Moves into Media
image
YSRCP Struggles to Respond On Mavigun: Rachamallu Hits Sharmila While She Slams Botsa’s Drama
image
Chandrababu Warns Ministers After Cabinet Agenda Leak

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses