Sharwa’s Biker sustains great momentum in second week

Sharwanand is enjoying a highly successful theatrical run with his latest release, Biker, which is holding its ground beautifully in its second week. Co-starring Malavika Nair, Rajasekhar and backed by the prestigious UV Creations, in the direction of Abhilash Reddy, the film has managed to sustain a very solid run at the ticket windows.

The strong hold at the box office proves that the engaging narrative has struck the right chord with the masses, making it a reliable choice for family audiences and youth alike. The unwavering public interest is perfectly reflected in the film’s latest online booking trends.

Over the last 24 hours, Biker has impressively sold 13.94K tickets on BookMyShow, which is a fantastic achievement for a film currently in its second week of release. This steady stream of ticket sales highlights the glowing word of mouth that continues to drive footfalls to both single screens and multiplexes. With such a commanding performance and consistent audience support, the film is firmly establishing itself as a clean commercial success for everyone involved.