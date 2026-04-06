Sharwa’s Biker takes a decent start

Charming Star Sharwanand starrer Biker is gaining huge support from youth and family audiences. The movie released on 3rd April and the racing sequences, family emotions induced in the film gained critical acclaim, audiences appreciation.

The movie took a decent start owing to the positive reception all over. It is selling good number of tickets on BMS app and trending by hour. After the paid premieres, Biker received praises for the content, integration of unique concept, racing sequences in the movie.

With such a decent start, the movie is looking at sustaining the momentum on weekdays. Monday bookings are pretty decent and movieis attracting family audiences to the theatres. Sharwanand and Rajasekhar performances, Abhilash Reddy taking and UV Creations high level production values, technical brilliance have been the highlights of the movie.