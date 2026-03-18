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Home > Movie News

Sharwa’s Biker Trailer To Ride High With UBS & Dhurandhar 2

Published on March 18, 2026 by swathy

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Sharwa’s Biker Trailer To Ride High With UBS & Dhurandhar 2

Team Biker is shifting gears in style as the film heads toward its April 3rd release. The makers have lined up a smart promotional boost by attaching the theatrical trailer with the star attractions- Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Dhurandhar 2, both hitting cinemas tomorrow.

Starring Charming Star Sharwa, the trailer of Biker is said to be packed with sleek visuals, immersive sound, and breathtaking race sequences that highlight the film’s technical ambition. By placing it ahead of two major summer attractions led by Pawan Kalyan and Ranveer Singh respectively, the team is ensuring Biker captures maximum big-screen attention.

Biker is pitched as India’s first full-length motocross drama, directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara. Set across three decades, from the gritty 1990s to the modern 2020s, the film traces an emotionally charged story of passion, rivalry, and the high stakes of racing.

Backed by UV Creations, the film promises rugged, large-scale racing sequences designed for theatrical impact. With momentum building and visibility soaring, Biker is gearing up to make a strong statement when it races into theatres in nearly 2 more weeks.

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