Sharwa’s NNNM creates India wide record in short time

Charming Star Sharwanand starrer Nari Nari Naduma Murari has become a huge blockbuster for Sankranti despite competition. Produced by Anil Sunkara and directed by Ram Abbaraju, the story weaves humor into every conflict. Sharwa’s subtle expressions and witty delivery provided the necessary spark to make the film an audience favourite.

Supported by a talented ensemble including leading ladies Samyuktha, Sakshi Vaidya, prominent actors like Naresh, Sudarshan, Satya, Sharwanand lead the comedy with a natural flair. His interactions with the cast members elevated the script, making the humorous beats feel organic rather than forced.

His comedic prowess was a significant factor in drawing families to the theaters, ensuring the film’s status as a profitable venture for the distributors. The momentum has continued onto OTT platforms as well. The movie released on Amazon Prime Video and within 24 hours it started trending on top spot.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari secured the number one position on Prime Video India shortly after its debut. Sharwanand’s ability to carry a film with such comedic grace and high production values, technical brilliance, repeat worthy sequences has made this movie a trending hit in theatres and on OTT too.