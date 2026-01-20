Sharwa’s NNNM Into Profits In All Areas

Charming Star Sharwa’s out-and-out entertainer Nari Nari Naduma Murari was the final Sankranthi release, yet it is the quickest to cross breakeven and enter the profit zone, achieving the feat in just a few days.

After the blockbuster Samajavaragamana, director Ram Abbaraju delivers another wholesome family entertainer packed with laughs and heartfelt emotions. The film is drawing families to theatres in large numbers, which has been the key driving force behind its strong run.

Producer Anil Sunkara mounted the film smartly within budget and timed the Sankranthi release perfectly, an effective strategy that paid off handsomely.

NNNM has already crossed the $500K mark in the USA and is now on track to hit the $1M milestone soon.