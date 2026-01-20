x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Sharwa’s NNNM Into Profits In All Areas

Published on January 20, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
BMW will have long run in theatres – Sudhakar Cherukuri
image
Sharwa’s NNNM Into Profits In All Areas
image
Mega 158 Crucial Meeting in Dubai
image
Good Opportunity for Sankranthi Releases
image
SIT Summons Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Probe

Sharwa’s NNNM Into Profits In All Areas

Charming Star Sharwa’s out-and-out entertainer Nari Nari Naduma Murari was the final Sankranthi release, yet it is the quickest to cross breakeven and enter the profit zone, achieving the feat in just a few days.

After the blockbuster Samajavaragamana, director Ram Abbaraju delivers another wholesome family entertainer packed with laughs and heartfelt emotions. The film is drawing families to theatres in large numbers, which has been the key driving force behind its strong run.

Producer Anil Sunkara mounted the film smartly within budget and timed the Sankranthi release perfectly, an effective strategy that paid off handsomely.

NNNM has already crossed the $500K mark in the USA and is now on track to hit the $1M milestone soon.

Next BMW will have long run in theatres – Sudhakar Cherukuri Previous Mega 158 Crucial Meeting in Dubai
else

TRENDING

image
BMW will have long run in theatres – Sudhakar Cherukuri
image
Sharwa’s NNNM Into Profits In All Areas
image
Mega 158 Crucial Meeting in Dubai

Latest

image
BMW will have long run in theatres – Sudhakar Cherukuri
image
Sharwa’s NNNM Into Profits In All Areas
image
Mega 158 Crucial Meeting in Dubai
image
Good Opportunity for Sankranthi Releases
image
SIT Summons Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Probe

Most Read

image
SIT Summons Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Probe
image
Chandrababu Naidu Begins Davos Outreach in Zurich With Focus on Swiss Investments for Andhra Pradesh
image
Chandrababu Naidu Sets Ugadi Deadline to Roll Out Key Welfare Promises in Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event