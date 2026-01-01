Sharwa’s NNNM stylish traditional look raises huge anticipation

Charming Star Sharwanand is ready to entertain the audience with his upcoming film, Nari Nari Naduma Murari. The movie has generated a lot of excitement among family viewers and fans of romantic comedies. It features Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya in the leading roles, promising a fresh and engaging chemistry.

The story follows Sharwanand as a man ready for marriage who unexpectedly meets his ex-girlfriend at his workplace. This situation leads to a series of hilarious and chaotic events. Director Ram Abbaraju, known for his hit film Samajavaragamana, is helming this project. After the success of the teaser and songs, the makers have now released a special poster to celebrate the New Year.

In the new look, Sharwanand looks dapper in a traditional Telugu outfit. He perfectly captures the festive spirit with a confident and stylish swag. Produced by Kishore Garikapati and Rambrahmam Sunkara, the film is presented by Anil Sunkara. Nari Nari Naduma Murari is set for a massive worldwide release on January 14th at 5:49 PM.