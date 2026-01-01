x
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani's Chaand Look with golden rays
Sharwa’s NNNM stylish traditional look raises huge anticipation

Published on January 1, 2026 by swathy

Sharwa’s NNNM stylish traditional look raises huge anticipation

Charming Star Sharwanand is ready to entertain the audience with his upcoming film, Nari Nari Naduma Murari. The movie has generated a lot of excitement among family viewers and fans of romantic comedies. It features Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya in the leading roles, promising a fresh and engaging chemistry.

The story follows Sharwanand as a man ready for marriage who unexpectedly meets his ex-girlfriend at his workplace. This situation leads to a series of hilarious and chaotic events. Director Ram Abbaraju, known for his hit film Samajavaragamana, is helming this project. After the success of the teaser and songs, the makers have now released a special poster to celebrate the New Year.

In the new look, Sharwanand looks dapper in a traditional Telugu outfit. He perfectly captures the festive spirit with a confident and stylish swag. Produced by Kishore Garikapati and Rambrahmam Sunkara, the film is presented by Anil Sunkara. Nari Nari Naduma Murari is set for a massive worldwide release on January 14th at 5:49 PM.

Next Visakhapatnam Emerges as Andhra Pradesh Growth Engine Under Coalition Government Previous The Paradise: Nani looks Manly and Terrific
