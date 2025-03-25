Shashtipoorthi: Ilaiyaraaja, Keeravani power up soulful single Yedho YeJanmalodo

The coming together of two legendary composers is what defines Yedho YeJanmalodo song from Shashtipoorthi. The soulful lyrical is composed by one Maestro and written by MM Keeravani.

The iconic composer, Ilaiyaraaja, has tuned this one. MM Keeravani, who has been working mostly on big-ticket movies made by Rajamouli, has written it. Shot on Rupeysh and Akanksha Singh, the film’s young couple, is sung by Ananya Bhat.

So, how did the song fall into place? How did director Pavan Prabha pull it off? “During a recording session with Ilaiyaraaja sir, I was offered a chance for a new song, which needed to narrate a story. I then collaborated with Keeravani sir for the lyrics, aiming for engaging writing. After a quick request and initial tune, Keeravani sir penned a remarkable pallavi,” the director says.

The film’s Glimpse, released in January, hinted at an emotional story that stays true to the abiding values of the Indian family system. The importance of old-school family foundations seems to be highlighted through the story.