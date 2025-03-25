x
Home > Movie News

Shashtipoorthi: Ilaiyaraaja, Keeravani power up soulful single Yedho YeJanmalodo

Published on March 25, 2025 by nymisha

Young Mega Actor rejects 100 Scripts
Sunny Deol's Sensational Remark on Bollywood
Shashtipoorthi: Ilaiyaraaja, Keeravani power up soulful single Yedho YeJanmalodo
Megastar's Film all set for Grand Launch
AP Liquor Scam: TDP Leader Exposes ₹99,000 Crore Scandal in Lok Sabha

Shashtipoorthi: Ilaiyaraaja, Keeravani power up soulful single Yedho YeJanmalodo

The coming together of two legendary composers is what defines Yedho YeJanmalodo song from Shashtipoorthi. The soulful lyrical is composed by one Maestro and written by MM Keeravani.

The iconic composer, Ilaiyaraaja, has tuned this one. MM Keeravani, who has been working mostly on big-ticket movies made by Rajamouli, has written it. Shot on Rupeysh and Akanksha Singh, the film’s young couple, is sung by Ananya Bhat.

So, how did the song fall into place? How did director Pavan Prabha pull it off? “During a recording session with Ilaiyaraaja sir, I was offered a chance for a new song, which needed to narrate a story. I then collaborated with Keeravani sir for the lyrics, aiming for engaging writing. After a quick request and initial tune, Keeravani sir penned a remarkable pallavi,” the director says.

The film’s Glimpse, released in January, hinted at an emotional story that stays true to the abiding values of the Indian family system. The importance of old-school family foundations seems to be highlighted through the story.

Next Sunny Deol's Sensational Remark on Bollywood Previous Megastar's Film all set for Grand Launch
Young Mega Actor rejects 100 Scripts
Sunny Deol's Sensational Remark on Bollywood
Shashtipoorthi: Ilaiyaraaja, Keeravani power up soulful single Yedho YeJanmalodo

Young Mega Actor rejects 100 Scripts
Sunny Deol's Sensational Remark on Bollywood
Shashtipoorthi: Ilaiyaraaja, Keeravani power up soulful single Yedho YeJanmalodo
Megastar's Film all set for Grand Launch
AP Liquor Scam: TDP Leader Exposes ₹99,000 Crore Scandal in Lok Sabha

AP Liquor Scam: TDP Leader Exposes ₹99,000 Crore Scandal in Lok Sabha
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams: Safeguarding Divine Wealth and Legacy
Andhra Pradesh's P4 Scheme: A Bridge Between Rich and Poor

