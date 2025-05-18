x
Shashtipoorthi Title Song Is An Instant Winner!

Published on May 18, 2025

Shashtipoorthi Title Song Is An Instant Winner!

The Telugu audience have always been very receptive of quality social drama films, and we could now be witnessing something of this sort in the form of Shashtipoorthi which has a young crew of Rupeysh and Akanksha Singh in the lead roles.

With legendary Ilaiyaraaja composing the music, the first three songs from the album have already been very good musical hits. In fact, Oscar winning composer, M.M. Keeravani had written Edo Ededo song and it is an instant chartbuster.

Now the makers have released the fourth song from the album, and It happens to be the title song as well. This song is a complete celebratory number with a feel good vibe.

This is a perfect family oriented song that has a very good composition from the legendary Ilaiyaraaja and a very lively video aesthetic.

With the musical album of this film turning out to be such a good one, it has largely contributed to the anticipation on the film.

The stage is now firmly set for the grand release of this film in theatres on May 30 and the expectation is that it would deliver a complete socially driven family oriented film.

The film was shot lavishly with a good production design and it has veteran Rajendra Prasad and Archana in the lead roles. This is their new collaboration after the iconic Ladies Tailor.

The film is directed by Pavan Prabha and produced by Rupeysh under Maa Aai banner.

