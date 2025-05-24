Shashtipoorthi Trailer Promises Rounded Experience

Slated for release on May 30, Shashtipoorthi brings together a compelling mix of heartfelt emotion, generational depth, and strong social narrative. The newly launched trailer offers a peek into what appears to be a family drama, headlined by Rupeysh and Akanksha Singh.

One of the intriguing aspects is its interweaving of two love stories, being one youthful and fresh, the other seasoned. The connection between the lead pair’s romance and the marital relationship of the hero’s parents forms the emotional backbone of the film.

The legendary Rajendra Prasad and Archana step into the roles of the older couple, which happens to be their first collaboration in the last 40 years after Ladies Tailor.

The visuals are striking and polished, signaling a high production value. Shot on an expansive scale, the film boasts tasteful production design and art direction.

Interestingly, lead actor Rupeysh also serves as the film’s producer, and he has evidently spent lavishly on this project.

Performance wise, Rupeysh appears to be at ease in this challenging character. Opposite him, Akanksha Singh delivers a quietly powerful presence. Their chemistry feels organic, with subtle glances and emotional weight.

Directed by Pavan Prabha, Shashtipoorthi seems set to offer more than just surface-level drama—it looks like a gentle, moving reflection on love, time, and the quiet transformations that come with age and understanding. This one might just be a memorable family experience.