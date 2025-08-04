Shibu Soren Passes Away at 81: The End of an Era in Jharkhand Politics

Veteran tribal leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren passed away at the age of 81 on Sunday at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, where he had been under treatment for several weeks due to age-related complications. His death marks the end of a political chapter that was deeply rooted in Jharkhand’s tribal identity and statehood movement.

His son and current Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, was in Delhi at the time of his father’s passing.

A Man Who Was More Than Just a Politician

Shibu Soren, affectionately known as “Guruji”, was not just a political figure; he was a symbol of resistance and a key architect of the Jharkhand movement, which sought to carve out a separate state for tribal communities from southern Bihar. His life’s work played a pivotal role in the creation of Jharkhand as a separate state in 2000.

Born on January 11, 1944, in Nemra village (now in Jharkhand), Shibu Soren’s early life was marked by personal tragedy. His father was reportedly killed by moneylenders, which had a profound effect on his political ideology and firmly planted his feet in anti-exploitation and tribal rights activism.

Founding the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)

In the early 1970s, Shibu Soren co-founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a regional party that would become the voice of tribal aspirations. He led several movements against land grabbing and exploitation by landlords and industrialists in tribal areas.

Known for his fiery speeches, grassroots connections, and unwavering advocacy for tribal rights, Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha multiple times and held several key positions, including Union Coal Minister under the UPA government.

Controversies and Comebacks

Soren’s political career wasn’t without controversy. He faced legal troubles in the 2000s, including a conviction in a murder case, which was later overturned. Despite such setbacks, his resilience remained unmatched. He continued to remain relevant in state and national politics well into his later years.

In Jharkhand’s complex coalition-driven politics, he was seen as a kingmaker, playing a critical role in the formation and fall of several governments. Even when he was not in power, Soren’s political influence and aura made him a constant presence in state politics.

A State Mourns

As news of his demise spread, tributes began pouring in from political leaders across party lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences, acknowledging his long-standing contributions to public life and tribal welfare.

The Jharkhand government has declared state mourning, and preparations are underway for a state funeral.

While the date for his final rites is yet to be officially announced, it is expected that thousands from across the state will gather to pay their respects to the man who brought Jharkhand into being. Shibu Soren leaves behind a powerful legacy, one that will resonate through the hills and forests of Jharkhand for generations to come.