Shilpa Shetty Restless over Rs 60 Cr Cheating Case

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have been facing allegations in a Rs 60 crore fraud case. The actress has now moved to Mumbai High Court to quash the case that was lodged against the star couple. Shilpa Shetty approached the Mumbai High Court to direct the cops not to file a chargesheet against them. The plea came for hearing today and the court directed Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra to provide a copy of their petition to the complainant.

Businessman Deepak Kothari has accused Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty of cheating him. He alleged that the couple induced him to invest Rs 60 crores and the funds were diverted for their personal benefits. The further hearing in this case is scheduled for November 20th. Last month, The Bombay High Court asked Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra to deposit Rs 60 crores if they wish to undertake leisure trips abroad. Now the actress has approached the High Court to quash the case. The actress is quite restless because of the ongoing case and all her travel plans got disrupted.