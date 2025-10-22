x
Home > Movie News

Shivraj Kumar’s Gummadi Narsaiah Motion Poster Out

Published on October 22, 2025 by sankar

Shivraj Kumar’s Gummadi Narsaiah Motion Poster Out

Kannada Superstar Shivraj Kumar will be seen in a pan-Indian film which is titled Shivraj Kumar. The conceptual motion poster of the film has been released today. Shivraj Kumar steps into the shoes of Gummadi Narsaiah who is an MLA from Communist Party of India (CPI). He represented Yellandu constituency between 1983 and 1994, 1999 and 2009. His biopic is coming with the same name and Shivraj Kumar steps into the role.

Shivraj Kumar is seen along with a bicycle carrying the communist flag in the released motion poster. The motion poster also unveils Gummadi Narsaiah reaching the Assembly house on a bicycle. Parameshwar Hivrale is the director and the film releases in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Renowned Telugu technicians like Suresh Bobbili and Satish Mutyala are working for this prestigious film. The shoot of this film will commence very soon and the team will announce further details very soon.

