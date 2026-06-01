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Home > Movie News

Shocker: 90 percent Theatres shut in Summer 2026

Published on June 1, 2026 by sankar

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Shocker: 90 percent Theatres shut in Summer 2026

This is quite shocking to hear but 90 percent of the single screens and most of the multiplex screens across the Telugu states remained shut in the crucial months of April and May. This is just due to the lack of a proper film releasing in theatres. The producers are worried about the impact of the heatwave and IPL season. They have postponed their planned releases to post summer and this turned out to be disastrous for theatres in summer. Also, most of the actors are not in a hurry and they are worried about their market stake.

Actors like Nani who has done three films in a year are now struggling to deliver one film per year. The debacles also disrupted the markets of most of the young actors of Telugu cinema. The unsold digital rights of some of the films also pushed the release plans. With two matches per day on weekends, the impact of IPL was big. But films like Karuppu and Drishyam 3 have performed well in Telugu. Lack of a prominent Telugu release has made summer disastrous. For the first time, 90 percent of the theatres in the Telugu states are closed.

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