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Home > Movie News

Shocker: DSP unfollows Harish Shankar

Published on March 31, 2026 by swathy

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Shocker: DSP unfollows Harish Shankar

The entire Tollywood is aware of the great bond between director Harish Shankar and music composer Devi Sri Prasad. Taking social media platform Twitter, the duo exchanged messages complementing each other several times. They also worked together for films like Gabbar Singh, Duvvada Jagannadham and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. For their recent combo Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Devi Sri Prasad composed the songs and Thaman worked on the background score. There are a lot of rumors about the differences between Harish Shankar and Devi Sri Prasad.

Devi Sri Prasad has now unfollowed Harish Shankar on Twitter and it happened on the birthday of Harish Shankar. This made it clear about the differences between the duo. The music album of Ustaad Bhagat Singh received poor response after which Harish Shankar approached Thaman for the background score. During the promotions, Harish Shankar admitted that DSP is occupied with other commitments because of which they approached Thaman to complete the background score.

DSP unfollowing Harish Shankar on Twitter makes it clear about their differences.

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