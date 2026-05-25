Shocker: Farhan Akhtar Demanded Rs 40 Cr from Ranveer Singh

The issue between Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh about Don 3 is turning bigger and bigger. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has announced a ban on Ranveer Singh after the complaint made by Farhan Akhtar. What’s more shocking is that Farhan Akhtar has demanded Rs 40 crores as damage from Ranveer Singh. Bollywood media speculated that Ranveer Singh was ready to pay Rs 10 crores for making his exit from Don 3.

The real conversations between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar are not known to the world but Akhtar argues that Ranveer has made his exit after the production house has spent big money on the pre-production. Ranveer has a different statement. His close friends say that he was not convinced with the final draft and suggested changes several times. There are speculations that Ranveer Singh also sat idle after he completed the shoot of Dhurandhar waiting for Farhan Akhtar. Ranveer also changed his mind after the massive success of Dhurandhar said some speculations. On the whole, Farhan demanding Rs 40 crores as damage and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) implementing a ban on Ranveer Singh is shocking at this time after the huge success of Dhurandhar for Ranveer.