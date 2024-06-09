Shocker: Gangs of Godavari Digital Release in Two Weeks

Vishwak Sen’s mass entertainer Gangs of Godavari released two weeks ago and the film received mixed response. After holding well over the weekend, the film’s numbers dropped down over the weekdays. The makers agreed for an early digital streaming and Gangs of Godavari will stream on Netflix from June 14th just after two weeks of the release. Satyadev’s Krishnamma was available on digital platforms within a week of its theatrical release. The makers of Telugu films are agreeing for early digital rights and these are indirectly killing the footfalls for average films.

In the future, the audience will prefer a digital watch instead of watching the average and below average films in theatres because of these early digital streaming decisions. Every producer is bothered about their own financial benefits and they are not much interested about the survival of theatres. Though there is enough criticism, the efforts to support the theatre system is not seen among the producers.